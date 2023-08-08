Zim busting sanctions through unity

In his address to hundreds of thousands of Zanu-PF supporters in Mashonaland East at the weekend, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe had managed to show its detractors that “once you sanction a nation, the people will come together in unity and work together”.

Wallace Ruzvidzo-Zimpapers Elections Desk

ZIMBABWE is showing the world that it is a prolific sanctions buster, something made possible by maintaining a united front through thick and thin, President Mnangagwa has said.

In his address to hundreds of thousands of Zanu-PF supporters in Mashonaland East at the weekend, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe had managed to show its detractors that “once you sanction a nation, the people will come together in unity and work together”.

The President said Zimbabweans had successfully cultivated a spirit of unity hence nothing would hamper its current development trajectory, contrary to what had been previously thought by Western nations when they imposed punitive measures on the country.

Even under sanctions, the country has managed to achieve undeniable milestones that have led to Zimbabwe registering growth on all fronts and even breaking records.

This has gone on to further buttress President Mnangagwa’s emphasis on unity of purpose among the generality of Zimbabweans.

President Mnangagwa vehemently said no amount of hatred from the West could shake Zimbabweans’ unity or derail the country’s growth trajectory.

“Even the election observers among us are shocked because they have never seen such a huge crowd gather in one place in their countries. This will show them that once you sanction a nation, the people will come together in unity and work together.

“This shows them that we are united, during the day and at night. Even in days of hunger and those of bountiful harvests, we remain united.

“Even if those from the West continue loathing us, we remain united in loving our motherland. Our revolutionary mass party, Zanu-PF, is the most popular party in Zimbabwe,” he said.

The Head of State implored Zimbabweans to continue uniting not only in building the country but in interceding for it.

Unity, said President Mnangagwa, had delivered Zimbabwe’s freedom from the shackles of colonialism.

“Your coming here is testimony that Mbuya Nehanda died for a worthy cause. Let us continue to build our country together. Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, igotongwa nevene vayo, ichinamatirwa nevene vayo.

“Under the Second Republic, we recognise our colleagues who contributed to the independence of this country; those who suffered so that we could have independence and freedom,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said although the opposition was bent on seeing the country bleeding and failing, that would not stop the ruling party from winning in the upcoming harmonised elections as it has always done since 1980.

“In Zimbabwe, we have some small wayward parties, but they remain our people. Zanu PF’s trademark is winning. In the liberation struggle, we won. They imposed sanctions on us and we are still winning. On elections, we have been winning them since 1980. We will continue to win,” said President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa has continued to emphasise the importance of unity and collaboration among citizens in taking the country forward.