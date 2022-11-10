Breaking News
Supreme Court rules in favour of Chihuri



Zim businessman Frank Buyanga arrested in South Africa

10 Nov, 2022 - 14:11 0 Views
Zim businessman Frank Buyanga arrested in South Africa Frank Buyanga Sadiqi

The Herald

Crime Reporter

Zimbabwean businessman Frank Buyanga Sadiqi has been arrested in South Africa on allegations of kidnapping and contempt of court charges.

According to the South African authorities, Sadiqi was arrested this morning at Michael Angelo Hotel in Sandton.

South Africa Police Services (SAPS) spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe confirmed in a statement to The Herald.

“Interpol South Africa through the assistance of the South African Police Service’s National Intervention Unit (NIU) have during an early morning raid arrested a 43- year-old businessman at an upmarket hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg.

“Zimbabwean Businessman Frank Buyanga Sadiqi is wanted by the Zimbabwean authorities for kidnapping, robbery and three counts of contempt of court,” she said.

She said the charges emanate from an incident which took place in April 2020 in Zimbabwe, where Sadiqi is alleged to have kidnapped his son and reportedly fled with him to South Africa.

