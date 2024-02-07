Zim brace for Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup

Zimbabwe’s representative in the elite women Andie Kuipers (left) pose for a picture with the Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture Kirsty Coventry during the 2024 Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup Troutbeck Launch media briefing today in Harare.

Sports Reporter

ABOUT 30 elite and junior athletes are expected to compete at this year’s Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup to be held on February 17 at the Troutbeck Resort in Nyanga.

The Africa Cup runs concurrently with the Africa Junior Cup.

The event has developed and grown over the years to become a multi-sport festival with several other events making part of the programme on the day.

Speaking at a media briefing in Harare, today, event director Rick Fulton confirmed they are looking at about 30 elite and junior athletes drawn from Austria, Algeria, Ireland, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Mauritius, Netherlands, Namibia, Romania, South Africa, Tunisia, the UAE and Zimbabwe are expected to take part.

Andie Kuipers will represent Zimbabwe in the elite women and four juniors are set to compete in the junior men and women categories.