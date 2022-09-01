Zim, Botswana ruling parties are one-President Masisi

President Mnangagwa welcomes his Botswana counterpart President Mokgweetsi Masisi at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport this afternoon. - Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi has described the existing relations between the ruling Zanu PF party and the Botswana Democratic Party as cordial dating back to the liberation struggle.

He made the remarks after touching down at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport together with his wife at 2. 15pm where they were warmly received by President Mnangagwa and Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa.

President Masisi, who is on a two-day State visit and expected to officially open the 112th Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS) tomorrow was welcomed by a 21-gun salute.

There was a thunderous cheer from hordes of Zanu PF supporters drawn across the Harare province who were waving Zimbabwe and Botswana flags chanting various party slogans.

Addressing the party supporters, President Masisi hailed the existing relations between the two ruling parties.

“I was just telling him (President Mnangagwa) we just came from our elective congress in our ruling party and Zanu PF was represented very well. We had a wonderful congress.

“We are the ruling party in Botswana and you are the ruling party in Zimbabwe. The two parties are friends and the two of us belong to a movement of the former liberation movements of Southern Africa,” he said.