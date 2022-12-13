Zim-Botswana BNC Mid-Term Review kicks off

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The third session of the Zimbabwe-Botswana Bi-National Commission (BNC) began in Harare on Tuesday morning to review the decisions made at the third session of the BNC held in Victoria Falls early this year.

The MTR was officially opened by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, ambassador James Manzou.

“I am confident that the MTR will provide added impetus to the successful implementation of programmes under the BNC and catapult cooperation in all fields between our two countries, to a higher level.

“The MTR provides us with an opportunity to take stock of what has been done and what still needs to be done in response to the decisions of the Third Session of the BNC, which was held in February this year in Victoria Falls,” he said.

Ambassador Manzou said the meeting also facilitates the preparation of the Fourth Session of the BNC which will be held in Botswana next year.

“I am therefore pleased, Co-Chair, to note that a lot of progress has been made in implementing the decisions that were agreed upon by our two leaders in order to address our developmental aspirations,” ambassador Manzou added.