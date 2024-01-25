Zim, Belarus sign policing deal

The President witnesses the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe (right) and Belarus Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Kubrakov at State House yesterday.

Zvamaida Murwira-Senior Reporter

MORE cooperation on police work and related areas between Zimbabwe and Belarus will arise after a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the two countries during a ceremony witnessed by President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare yesterday.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kezembe Kazembe represented Zimbabwe while visiting Belarus Minister of Internal Affairs, Mr Ivan Kubrakov, represented Minsk.

President Mnangagwa held a meeting with the delegation from Belarus headed by Mr Kubrokav before he witnessed the signing ceremony.

In an interview soon after signing the MoU, Minister Kazembe said they had agreed to cooperate in a number of areas that will strengthen police work in both countries.

“We have agreed on a number of areas where we can co-operate as countries in pursuit of a great relationship between our two nations.

“Remember we once visited Belarus at the invitation of Minister Kubrakov, our guest today. He invited us to Belarus sometime in November last year and His Excellency, the President, allowed us to go there and they showed us a number of areas that they have excelled in terms of policing.

“It was during that visit that we agreed to discuss possible areas of co-operation and we are happy to say that we have agreed to co-operate in a number of policing areas that include training and exchange of technology among other areas.

“We are excited to say discussions that we started in Belarus have come to fruition courtesy of our two Heads of State. This is why we are here. I want to thank my colleague Minister, who came with a high powered delegation for the conclusion of this MoU.

“From here we are going to take him and his delegation around to have a feel of our security institutions, as we now embark on this long and mutually beneficial journey.”

Minister Kubrakov said the MoU will mutually benefit citizens of the two countries and his principal, President Aleksandr Lukashenko, had directed him to do everything to assist Zimbabwe.

The Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Kazembe Kazembe (left), chats with the Minister of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Belarus Ivan Kubrakov (centre) while Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga looks on during a tour of police establishments in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Charles Muchakagara.

“Today we have signed an MoU on cooperation between Belarus and Zimbabwe. The key point of this document is providing safety to citizens of Belarus and Zimbabwe wherever they are. We have also agreed on information exchange between our countries.

“We have also decided to exchange training courses for both sides. The President of Belarus, His Excellency, President Lukashenko has also tasked me to provide any necessary support to Zimbabwean colleagues and that is what we will do, we will provide all the best we can to Zimbabwe,” he said.

“I am sure that today we had a historical meeting and it will strengthen our bilateral relationship. Thank you very much. I want to say I love staying here in Zimbabwe and I wish you the best. I wish you peace and posterity”.

The chairperson of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Defence, Home Affairs and Security, Cde Albert Nguluvhe, hailed the MoU saying it will go a long way in strengthening the work of the police.

“As the Chairman of the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Home Affairs, I came here to witness the signing of the MoU. To us as a committee this is the right way to go because currently we know the Budget allocation is not adequate.

“We need to have peace and security in the country, so we need to equip our police. So if we find friends ready to help in training and equipping them, that is a great thing that should be appreciated,” said Cde Nguluvhe.

Zimbabwe and Belarus enjoy strong bilateral relations and co-operation in many areas particularly in agriculture. Leaders of the two countries have paid reciprocal visits to cement the bilateral relations.