Zim, Belarus consolidate ties

Herald Reporter

The first session of the Zimbabwe-Belarus Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation began in Harare yesterday with the meeting of senior officials.

The meeting was attended by senior Government officials from both countries, with the Zimbabwe delegation led by Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Acting Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Rofina Chikava, while the Belarusian delegation made up of over 60 officials was headed by Mr Yuri Nikolaychik, the Head of Department of Africa and the Middle East in the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador Chikava acknowledged the excellent bilateral relations that exist between the two countries as seen by the frequent exchange of high-level visits.

“We in Zimbabwe consider these high-level visits to be a testament of the excellent relations between the two countries, as well as a reflection of our mutual interest to further deepen and expand these relations,” she said.

“The year 2023 was a significant year in the countries’ relationship, as it witnessed the signature of a number of memoranda of understanding, agreements and commercial contracts during the State visit by His Excellency President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

“Among them was the agreement on the establishment of the Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation, which gave birth to this inaugural session of the Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation between our sisterly countries.”

Other legal instruments signed before and during the State visit include the MoU between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus on Political Consultations, the MoU between the Ministry of Lands, Fisheries, Agriculture, Water and Rural Development of Zimbabwe and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of Belarus on cooperation in the field of agriculture and the MoU between the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development of Zimbabwe and the Ministry of Education of Belarus on cooperation in the field of tertiary, Higher Education, Science and Technology.

Mr Nikolaychik also commended relations between the two countries.

“The first meeting of the JPCC which starts today (yesterday) with the meeting of senior officials is another milestone step in the development of friendly relations between our two nations.

“It gives us an opportunity to review the implementation of agreements reached by His Excellency, President Aleksandr Lukashenko and his counterpart His Excellency President Mnangagwa during their meetings in Minsk and Harare.

“The friendly relations between the leadership of the two countries are being transformed into practical projects in industry, agriculture, science and education, healthcare, education and culture,” he said.

He also pledged his government’s continuous support of Zimbabwe’s long-term growth prospects.

The JPCC ends on Thursday.