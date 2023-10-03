Zim attends AU retreat

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe is attending the three-day African Union Ministerial Retreat on the second decade of Agenda 2063 which is underway in Kigali, Rwanda.

The ministerial retreat has brought together ministers of Foreign Affairs, Finance and Development, Permanent Representative Committees, the African Union Commission (AUC) leadership, heads of AU organs, the Technical Working Group (TWG) on Agenda 2063 and relevant stakeholders in the private sector and civil society, among others.

Zimbabwe’s delegation is led by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava.

During the meeting, Ambassador Shava outlined Zimbabwe’s national Vision, which focuses on attaining an upper-middle income status by 2030.

In his intervention, Ambassador Shava briefed the gathering on developments being undertaken by the Government for the nation to leave no one and any place behind.

“As we traverse the first decade of Agenda 2063, Zimbabwe’s drive to reaffirm its commitment to the aspirations laid out in our continental developmental blueprint which is in line with our national Vision, focusing on attaining an upper-middle income status by 2030,” said Ambassador Shava.

“In this regard, Government of Zimbabwe is implementing Agenda 2063 at national level through the National Development Strategy 1, with the objective of achieving sustainable development and social equity.

“This encompasses revitalisation of agriculture and mining, value addition and beneficiation, financial inclusion, infrastructure development, as well as tourism promotion. Additionally, we have set up a multi-stakeholder National Steering Committee, which is tasked with overseeing the alignment process and ensuring that stakeholders are fully engaged.”

Among key issues being deliberated at the retreat is the evaluation of the First Ten-Year Implementation Plan (FTYIP) of Agenda 2063 and the development of the Second Ten-Year Implementation Plan.

The retreat will hold five panel discussions, which will discuss five thematic areas, chaired by the representatives of the five regions of the AU.

The meetings are drawn into thematic areas including Reflections on the Second Ten-Year Implementation Plan, Financing of Agenda 2063 and its Flagship Projects, leveraging implementation arrangements of National Development Plans in the implementation of Agenda 2063 Second Ten-Year Implementation Plan, domestication, ownership, popularisation and communication of the AU Agenda 2023, which Ambassador Shava will participate.

Further, the retreat will discuss the Second Ten-Year Plan of Agenda 2063 that spans from 2024 to 2033.

Agenda 2063 is Africa’s blueprint and master plan for transforming Africa into the global powerhouse of the future.

It is the continent’s strategic framework that aims to deliver on its goal for inclusive and sustainable development and is a concrete manifestation of the Pan-African drive for unity, self-determination, freedom, progress and collective prosperity pursued under Pan-Africanism and African Renaissance.

Agenda 2063 was the realisation by African leaders that there was a need to refocus and reprioritise Africa’s agenda from the struggle against apartheid and the attainment of political independence for the continent, which had been the focus of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), the precursor of the AU, and instead to prioritise inclusive social and economic development, continental and regional integration, democratic governance and peace and security amongst other issues aimed at repositioning Africa to becoming a dominant player in the global arena.