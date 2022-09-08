Zim athletes seek UAE sport exchange programmes

UAE ambassador to Zimbabwe Jassem Alqasimi and Royal Mabika in Harare on Wednesday.

Grace Chingoma-Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN middle-distance runner Royal Mabika is seeking talent exchange programmes for local athletes in the United Arab Emirates.

The Dubai-based athlete was hosted by the UAE Embassy in Harare on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old athlete had an opportunity to present his ideas on talent exchange programmes between the two countries.

“I got the privilege to be invited by the embassy of the UAE in Harare so l was the guest speaker and l was presenting an idea on talent exchange between the two countries.

“The whole idea is to have Zimbabwean sports people showcasing their talents in the Middle East for growth and development.

“I am glad the UAE Embassy has shown commitment to this program. For instance, we would want Zimbabwe to have at least five or 10 athletes come for the Abu Dhabi marathon this year.

“This is the kind is support I was seeking for my fellow athletes. The embassy will write recommendations for us to get support and be included in some of the programs launched by either Dubai Sports Council or Abu Dhabi Sports Council,” said Mabika.

Mabika was assisted by different people and organisations in his career. He is keen on rural talent and investing back home.

He believes his proximity to developed countries will help him secure infrastructure partners and invest back home.