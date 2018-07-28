Zim athletes for African Snr Champs

Ellina Mhlanga Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S representatives at the African Senior Athletics Championships next week in Nigeria are confident they will do well.

The National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe are looking to field a team of eight athletes in the track events for the meet that runs from August 1 to 5 in Asaba, Nigeria.

The team, to be led by Lisimati Phakamile, is scheduled to leave for Nigeria tomorrow.

Faith Dube, who is set to compete in 200m and 400m events, said she is excited by her first appearance at the championships.

Dube made the cut for the competition during an invitational meet in Zambia last month.

“I have been preparing since October last year, this was my target. It was a dream come true. I was so excited and I could not believe myself.

“I have been working in the gym and track at the same time in order to up my game because the competition that I am going to face is going to be stiff this time around,” said Dube.

Dube was part of the team that took part in the Confederation of University and Colleges Sports Association Games in Botswana last month and she picked three silver medals.

“It’s my first time. I just told myself I am going to do my best, whatever the result,’’ the 27-year-old said.

‘’I promised myself that I will do my best. With the training I have been doing I will run my best time.

“The training was hard because of the facilities, (some) are not so good, where I stay and the training points, it’s quite far…But so far so good, people have been coming in and assisting me.

“I was in the CUCSA team that went to Botswana. I ran my best time and came second in 400m and I ran the relay.

‘’That one was a major opportunity for me…it really motivated me because the last time I went to those Games I was not even in the top three.

“So it shows me I am making progress, I am somewhere now,” said Dube.

The other athletes in the team are Ngoni Makusha, Dickson Kapandura, Rodwell Ndlovu, Leon Tafirenyika, Tatenda Tsumba, Nyasha Mutsetse and Maryjoy Mudyiravanji.

Kapandura and Tafirenyika were in Finland for the World Under-20 Championships while Mutsetse and Makusha took advantage of an invitational competition in Mauritius a few weeks ago to step up their preparations.

“Basically the preparations were a bit tough but I got some help to find a place where I could train and have access to the gym and everything,’’ said Mutsetse.

‘’I have been at Bindura University for two weeks now.

“And I had a competition in Mauritius early this month, so I am very happy. I competed in 1500m for the first time because I was lacking speed and endurance.

‘’I have worked on that and I think by now I have tried to perfect everything.’’