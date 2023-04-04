Zim athletes finish in top 10 at Absa race

Sports Reporter

THE trio of Wellington Varevi, Fortunate Chidzivo and Rutendo Nyahora put up a good fight to finish in the top 10 at the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10km race over the weekend.

The race featured elite and non-elite athletes.

The Zimbabwean runners competed in the 10km elite.

The best performance was from Varevi, who came sixth in the men’s category in 28minutes 7seconds.

Chidzivo managed position nine in the women’s section with a time of 34minutes 14seconds. She was followed by Nyahora on position 10.

Nyahora posted a time of 34minutes 41seconds.

Moses Tarakinyu also competed and finished on position 24 in 29minutes 13seconds.

The Zimbabwean contingent are part of athletes trying to qualify for the World Athletics Championships.