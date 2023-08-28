Zim Agricultural Show starts

ZAS chief executive Dr Andrew Matibiri said elevated activities and spirited efforts by the stakeholders from many sectors of the economy were pointing towards a successful agricultural season.

Herald Reporter

THE 2023 Zimbabwe Agricultural Show starts today with a high schools’ rugby tournament among some of the major highlights at the annual function.

More than 250 000 people are expected to visit the Exhibition Park for the show which is running from today until Saturday.

The 113th show is running under the theme: “Sustained growth. Adaptation. Productivity and Linkages.”

In partnership with Mwana Group, the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society has organised a rugby tournament dubbed the Presidents Schools Rugby Cup with 12 participating teams running from Monday to Friday.

This year, more than 400 exhibitors including foreign companies from the Democratic Republic of Congo, European Union, China, South Africa and Malawi have confirmed their participation.

In addition, the business hub receives over 1,8 million visitors making it one of the busiest business hubs in the country.

Dr Matibiri said safety measures have been put in place to ensure a smooth flow of the event.

“Great emphasis has been put on safety and security of both exhibitors and visitors to the extent that wider and more modern CCTV cameras have been installed in addition to the drones, installation of gate turnstiles and ticketing systems to ensure improved convenience.”

An array of business interfaces has been lined up to provide executives, captains of industry and Government officials an opportunity to meet, network and discuss important national value chain issues from seed to food.

The official opening is planned for Friday 1 September when winners will be honoured.

Show sections such as agricultural produce section, livestock, tobacco, cotton and home industries will be also available. The brands parade is open to all exhibitors and sponsors from Simon Muzenda Street to the Business Hub and will be held on Monday.

The arena events include a programme for musicians and fireworks on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, parachute dives, mass displays, horse riding, a school rugby tournament and many other exciting displays to entertain the crowd.

Motor vehicle movement will not be allowed in the park during the show and secure parking will be made available in close proximity to the Business Hub.

Farmers are optimistic that this year’s agricultural show will be better than the previous years adding that they will be given an opportunity to demonstrate and prove their mantle in the sector.

The Zimbabwe Agricultural Show is a key event on the national agricultural calendar showcasing the remarkable talents, innovations and resilience to farmers, agribusinesses and agricultural stakeholders.