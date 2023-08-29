Zim Agric Show kicks off with more exhibitors

Livestock farmer Mr Joseph Gwata shows one of the Brahman bulls being exhibited at the 2023 Zimbabwe Agricultural Show in Harare yesterday. The show opened yesterday and will run until September 2. — Pictures: Joseph Manditswara.

Precious Manomano-Herald Reporter

The 113th Zimbabwe Agricultural Show roared into life yesterday with an increase in exhibitors from different sectors of the economy who have taken more than 70 000 out of 77 000 square metres of available space.

This year, over 500 exhibitors will be participating at the show organised by the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society (ZAS) compared to 420 last year.

Harare’s Exhibition Park has business conferences and entertainment events lined up for the annual event where farmers get the opportunity to compete and showcase their produce.

Yesterday, some exhibitors were still putting last-minute touches to their stands and there were no long queues at entry points.

Activities also include a schools rugby tournament as well as a food and security business breakfast meeting to give executives, captains of industry and Government officials an opportunity to network and come up with solutions to production challenges.

Although the show started on a low note on the first day, exhibitors said they were optimistic that they would realise better business opportunities as attendance picked up towards the end of the event on Saturday evening.

Running under the theme;’’Sustained growth. Adaptation. Productivity and Linkages’’, the show offers unique business and networking opportunities through exhibitions and conferences.

Show organisers said exhibitors were from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), European Union, China , South Africa, Malawi, Zambia and China. ZAS chief executive officer Dr Andrew Matibiri said elevated activities and spirited efforts by the stakeholders from various sectors of the economy were pointing to a successful agricultural season.

He said the society was expecting over 250 000 visitors adding that the plan was to grow the show to around 350 000 visitors.

Showgoers visit the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) stand at the 2023 Zimbabwe Agricultural Show in Harare yesterday.

Dr Matibiri said safety measures had been put in place to ensure a smooth flow of the event. The show was a great opportunity for everyone to learn different things from different exhibitions.

“some of the exhibitors are doing final touches on their stands. We are hoping that this year more exhibitors will take up space.

“Great emphasis has been put on safety and security of both exhibitors and visitors to the extent that wider and more modern closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been installed in addition to drones, installation of gate turnstiles and ticketing systems to ensure greater convenience.”

Dr Matibiri said the event was crucial since it would give farmers an opportunity to interact and learn from others.

An array of business interfaces will provide a platform for discussions around important national value chain issues from seeds to food.

The official opening is planned for Friday, September 1.

Show sections such as agricultural produce section, livestock, tobacco, cotton and home industries are also available.

In partnership with Mwana Group , ZAS has also organised a high school’s rugby tournament, dubbed the Presidents Schools Rugby Cup with 12 participating teams from yesterday to Friday.

The arena events include a programme for musicians and fireworks on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Parachute dives, mass displays and horse riding are also mong many other exciting events to entertain the crowd.

Motor vehicle movement will not be allowed in the park during the show and secure parking will be availed close to the business hub.

Farmers are optimistic that this year’s agricultural show will be better than the previous years.

Fortune Tapererwa, an agricultural extension officer, tends to vegetables at this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show which kicked off yesterday.

Mrs Munoda Murape who farms in Zvimba said more farmers had ventured into crop production, piggery and poultry production.

‘’Farmers are doing amazing things out there and bringing such initiatives will definitely motivate other people into farming,’’ she said.

Another farmer Ms Pauline Mawire said her main expectation was to network with various stakeholders in the agricultural industry to improve efficiency.

“Through the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show, farmers also want to know what the market wants in terms of the commodities, quality and volumes which should then lead to farmers signing the agreements with suppliers and the market,’’ she said.

Ms Adriana Mapango said the exhibition would help with her agricultural studies.

Mr Taurai Mangwiro said the issue was not about large crowds, but meeting the right business people.

“We had been waiting for this opportunity to come and learn from others,” he said.

Mrs Tarisai Munetsi of Mazowe said: “The environment is conducive for us to attend the show. I hope to return this week.”