Zim acquires 18 copters for emergency services

President Mnangagwa addresses the media at the handover ceremony of a fleet of medical emergency helicopters while the Director General of Russian State Corporation (Rostec), Mr Sergey Chemezov (centre), looks on at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare yesterday. – Picture: Innocent Makawa

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

ZIMBABWE yesterday took delivery of 18 brand new helicopters from Russia that will go towards emergency air medical services, law enforcement and tourism, as the efforts at engagement and re-engagement continue to bear fruit under the Second Republic.

Before the end of next year, the country would have received at least 32 helicopters from Russian State Corporation (Rostec) under a public-private sector partnership agreement.

This comes as President Mnangagwa’s administration delivers tangible development for the nation that is expressed in rapid infrastructure development towards Vision 2030 to become an upper middle class economy.

The helicopters, which are vital cogs in the realisation of the national vision, will be used for air ambulances, air policing, and rescue missions in case of disasters.

Further, the helicopters are set to boost the tourism sector against the backdrop of an assured health service for tourists through emergency air medical services that will be offered in resort areas like Mana Pools and Victoria Falls.

The helicopters are part of the Government’s partnership with the Russian Federation and were delivered to the Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare.

Speaking at a ceremony to receive the helicopters, President Mnangagwa said the bond between Zimbabwe and Russia was unbreakable, solid and had stood the test of time.

“Zimbabwe is under sanctions, we are constrained unlike our neighbours and the rest of the world to acquire the tools we need to mitigate the impact of cyclones and disasters in our region.

“When I discussed with my brother (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin, he recommended that their company, Russian State Corporation, (Rostec) produce the type of equipment we want and we have ordered these 18,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said he is confident that the Ministries of Environment, Climate, Environment and Tourism as well as Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage would swiftly

respond when disasters strike as was the case during Cyclone Idai.

The President also hailed the continued excellent relations with Russia, saying most freedom fighters, including himself, were trained in that country. He said the historical co-operation is no longer military but is now “economic and humanitarian”.

Added to that, President Mnangagwa said the relationship with Russia is developmental and focused on modernising the economy, improving lives and moving people from poverty to prosperity, a process that needs friends to assist in the exploitation of the country’s resources.

“The Russian Federation is under sanctions, Zimbabwe is under sanctions from the same people for different reasons, then you are told don’t speak to that guy who is under sanctions when I am also under sanctions. You are saying victims of sanctions should not speak to each other, what nonsense?” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the country stands tall and is progressing despite the sanctions which taught the nation to be independent, innovative and produce essentials like medical oxygen.

He said the country was also food secure before reiterating that Zanu PF was headed for a landslide victory in the harmonised elections set for August.

The director general of Rostec, Mr Sergey Chemezov, said the products manufactured by their company are ideal for the African continent.

“We have been supplying helicopters, airplanes, cargo trucks, medicines and vaccines as well to the African continent.

“The year 2022 was a breakthrough for us. We have signed a number of contracts for supplying aircrafts to Zimbabwe,” he said.

Mr Chemezov said some of the helicopters are medical ones to be used as air ambulances for providing emergency medical assistance while others serve as a basis for law enforcement and State security.

“Before the end of 2024, we are going to supply 32 helicopters. This of course will serve to make Zimbabwe one of the leaders in the field of providing emergency medical care.

“Considering that there are potential climate problems in this country, it is important to know that a helicopter can deliver a patient to the hospital from any point in the country,” he said.

Mr Chemezov said their company has established its own national air ambulance service in Russia.

“This ambulance service was established in 2019 and during the three years of its existence, a great deal of work has been done. Emergency medical care was provided to approximately 23 000 patients.

“We will also be ready to provide to you the assistance not only in giving service maintenance to the helicopters but in training the personnel,” he said.

Mr Chemezov said relations between Zimbabwe and Russia have been built on a long term basis over dozens of years.

He said the two countries are similar to an extent because both are currently under Western sanctions.

“In this case we are always glad to support each other. Zimbabwe always keeps supporting us at the international level and we are always ready to provide a helpful shoulder to a nation that is friendly to us,” said Mr Chemezov.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said it was impossible to talk of Zimbabwe’s economic journey without mentioning President Mnangagwa’s engagement and re-engagement efforts.