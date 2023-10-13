Zim a stable democracy

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe is a stable democracy that has just seen off a crucial electoral process and attempts by a losing electoral contestant to assign an unfounded constitutional crisis tag on the country for desperate personal ends should be ignored.

These sentiments were expressed by Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere when he addressed a media briefing in Harare this afternoon.

Dr Muswere’s remarks comes in the wake of losing Presidential election candidate, Mr Nelson Chamisa, having yesterday tried to mischievously elevate power struggles within his CCC into a national problem.

“We have taken note of the fallacy-ridden statement by Mr Nelson Chamisa to try to rally Zimbabweans to despondency and to mislead the global community about a nonexistent post-election crisis in our country,” said Minister Muswere.

“There is no constitutional crisis in Zimbabwe. There has never been such a crisis even on the road towards the 23 August election.

“Mr Chamisa has not subjected his election fraud claims to judiciary test in terms of the constitution which clearly spells out the legal processes to be undertaken in the case of a disputed election outcome.

“Therefore, his attention-seeking rants should be disregarded by all,” said Minister Muswere.