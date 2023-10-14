Zim a stable democracy with no constitutional crisis

Herald Reporter

INFORMATION, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has said Zimbabwe is a stable democracy that has just conducted democratic elections and attempts by opposition leader Mr Nelson Chamisa to assign an unfounded constitutional crisis tag on the country for desperate personal ends should be ignored.

Dr Muswere’s remarks come in the wake of attempts by Mr Chamisa to mischievously elevate power struggles within his CCC into a national problem.

“We have taken note of the fallacy-ridden statement by Mr Nelson Chamisa to try to rally Zimbabweans to despondency and to mislead the global community about a non-existent post-election crisis in our country,” he said.

Dr Muswere emphasised that there is no constitutional crisis in Zimbabwe, and there has never been such a crisis even on the road towards the 23 August election.

“Mr Chamisa has not subjected his election fraud claims to a judiciary test in terms of the Constitution which clearly spells out the legal processes to be undertaken in the case of a disputed election outcome.

“Therefore, his attention-seeking rants should be disregarded by all. We are past elections, and the focus is now on the accelerated implementation of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

“In terms of parliamentarians who voluntarily disengage or withdraw from parliamentary duties, the law is impartial in this regard. Any voluntary disengagement or withdrawal will be a disservice to the mandate one would have received from the electorate,” said Dr Muswere.

“It should be noted that a quorum constituted renders all parliamentary business legitimate and legal. Mr Chamisa must not misconstrue the internal contradictions of a political party as a legitimacy crisis in Zimbabwe.”

CCC has been rocked by serious squabbles and bickering since Mr Chamisa and his party lost the August 23 harmonised elections to President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF.

President Mnangagwa retained the presidency of the country by a 52.6 percent margin.

The Zanu PF President and First Secretary swept to victory with 2 350 111 votes against Mr Chamisa’s 1 967 343 votes, translating to 44 percent. A total 11 candidates contested in the Presidential election.

The infighting in the CCC party has led to the recall of 15 National Assembly members.

Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda on Tuesday informed the House of the recall of the 15 legislators elected on a CCC ticket during the August 23 harmonised elections adding that they had ceased to be members of the opposition party.

Advocate Mudenda told the House that Parliament had been informed of the recall by the CCC interim Secretary General Mr Sengezo Tshabangu last week and he had since informed President Mnangagwa and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of the existence of the vacancies.

This gives the ruling Zanu PF party an opportunity to increase its parliamentary majority in by-elections to be organised by ZEC.