Zim a better mining market: Aussie investor

Herald Reporter

AUSTRALIA-based mining firm, Prospect Resources Limited, has described Zimbabwe as a better market for mining projects compared to other regional economies.

The company has been in Zimbabwe through an investment in Arcadia Lithium Mine in Goromonzi for the past four years.

Prospect Resources says it plans to identify additional mining projects in Zimbabwe, the group’s chief finance officer, Mr Ian Goldberg, has said.

Speaking at a recently held mining conference, Mr Goldberg described Zimbabwe’s vast mining opportunities as more viable and attractive in the sub-Saharan African region.

“I am Zimbabwean myself. We have a very good understanding of the jurisdiction there. Prospect Resources was there four years ago and the Government has been very supportive of investment,” he said.

The mining firm has also said the mining projects across Zimbabwe were key to overall economic development.

“Zimbabwe has been having lack of investment in the past. Where shall we be? Indeed, we shall be in Zimbabwe.

“We knew Zimbabwe was a very good opportunity and the investment community has realised that,” said Mr Goldberg.

The mining firm, which is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, mainly specialises in the exploration and the development of mining projects.

It has also invested in battery electrification metals in Zimbabwe and the broader sub-Saharan African region. — Additional Reporting: ZBC News