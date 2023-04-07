Zim @43: Celebrating a unique Independence Day

Independence celebrations are for everyone regardless of political affiliation

Paidamoyo Mutsvairo

Correspondent

As the country marks 43 years of self-governance, Zimbabwe will hold a remarkable and first of its kind, Uhuru Day celebrations in Mount Darwin District, Mashonaland Central.

Independence Day celebrations will be held on April 18. The event represents a perfect platform to remind the citizens of the country’s national goals.

This year’s theme; “[email protected]: Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo/Ilizwe Lakhiwa Ngabanikazi Balo”, resonates with the attainment of Vision 2030, which is aimed at achieving an upper middle income economy through economic development.

Also, given that this year’s Independence Day celebration will be held in Mashonaland Central, the move is in tandem with the Government’s mantra of “Living No Place Behind”.

Previously, Uhuru celebrations were only held in cities, living out small towns and growth points.

Decentralisation of national events depicts the Second Republic’s commitment to include everyone and every place in all programmes.

In commemorating Independence Day, the nation recalls how gallant sons and daughters sacrificed their precious lives to liberate Zimbabwe from the shackles of colonial bondage.

The selfless and unwavering commitment by freedom fighters to set the nation free is what Zimbabweans will be commemorating on April 18.

Unlike other countries, the nation enjoys freedom of speech, association, worship and expression among others.

As the nation celebrates Uhuru Day this year, it is imperative to appreciate the crucial role that was played by the fallen and living heroes and heroines in liberating the country.

As a liberated country, the Second Republic has also been addressing the issue of tribalism.

For a number of times, President Mnangagwa has been visiting Matabeleland region, in a bid to find a lasting solution regarding the issue of the unfortunate Matabeleland incidents that occurred soon after the nation attained independence.

Efforts to discuss and review progress made in addressing the issue, depicts President Mnangagwa’s commitment to tackle the issue.

Such a move unites citizens and discourages tribalism.

As the nation celebrates Uhuru, Zimbabweans should continue embracing the good works that was brought by the Second Republic.

In addition, it is imperative to note that the Revolutionary Party, Zanu-PF, which was founded in 1963, led the nation to the attainment of its independence.

Many of the founding fathers of the ruling party were active participants in the liberation struggle.

These cadres remain the backbone of the party, in periods of either contraction or expansion.

The energy and the commitment that the freedom fighters showed during the liberation war, is the same vigour and assurance that every Zimbabwean is enjoying under the Zanu PF Government.

Today, the nation is witnessing massive infrastructural development projects across the nation.

That is, roads, bridges, dams, courts, schools, hospitals and clinics are being constructed nationwide, in efforts to enhance the living standards of all citizens.

The Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway is one of the major infrastructure development projects that the Government has been implementing.

Moreover, Government has been rehabilitating all the country’s airports. Such projects will certainly aid in the attainment of Vision 2030.

To ensure that every province benefits from the developmental programmes, Government introduced the devolution programme, which is largely founded on the principle of empowering provincial Government councils to spearhead economic and social development projects in their areas by leveraging on local resources.

To date, a number of state-of-the-art clinics and schools have been built under the programme. For instance, in March this year, the Government commissioned Mapfungautsi Polyclinic in Gokwe, Midlands, which was funded by devolution money.

Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Larry Mavhima, acknowledged that the move was a clear testimony to the successes of devolution, under President Mnangagwa’s Government.

Moreover, as a party that brought independence, Zanu PF continues to be attuned to the needs of its party members and electorate.

To show that it is indeed a democratic and people’s party, the recently held primary elections in the 10 provinces revealed that Zanu PF still continues to respect the needs of the people.

Apart from being a democratic party, the primary elections demonstrated the highest level of maturity by the ruling party.

Thus, candidates who would represent the party during this year’s harmonised elections were selected peacefully.

Unlike other opposition parties that incite and involve themselves in violent actions, the peace and tranquillity that was brought by the independence, is still being enjoyed by the revolutionary party.

In that regard, there is need by opposition political party leaders, particularly Nelson Chamisa’s CCC and Jacob Ngarivhume’s Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) and other political activists, to respect and give the Independence Day the honour it deserves.

It should be known that the Independence Day is a national event that should be celebrated by every Zimbabwean. Previously, there were reports that some opposition elements were planning to stage protests on Independence Day, claiming that the nation is not liberated.

Since his inception in office, President Mnangagwa has been advocating for a united Zimbabwe.

If Zimbabweans embrace President Mnangagwa’s ideology of peace and unity, the rebuilding and developing agenda will be simplified.

A country can develop and remain independent, if there is peace and unity among its citizens.

In that regard, as the 2023 elections draw closer, it should be every citizen’s responsibility to shun violence.

A violent free election is possible, if all political party leaders, their members and supporters become responsible citizens.

Conclusively, as an independent State, Zimbabwe is free to trade and associate with other neighbouring countries.

This is also in line with the Second Republic’s policy of re-engagement and engagement.

Free trading and association is one of the benefits of independence that the nation enjoys today.

Thus, the gains of independence that the freedom fighters fought for should be supported and strengthened through the development of our motherland.

Therefore, the Second Republic should continue putting in place policies that support economic growth of our country.

Making Zimbabwe an attractive investment destination and attracting foreign investments in infrastructure development should be a priority in building the Zimbabwe we want.

Long live Zimbabwe.