ZIKEEPER WEIGHS OPTIONS

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international goalkeeper, Edmore Sibanda, says he is still weighing his options as a number of ABSA Premiership football teams have expressed interests in his services.

He revealed he will not be renewing his contract with Witbank Spurs, who slipped into the third-tier league.

His contract with the club runs out next month.

Witbank Spurs were relegated from the National First Division last week and they have since told the South African media that they will be releasing a number of foreigners from their team.

And Sibanda, who was once appointed player-assistant coach for the team, will not be part of the side next season.

Instead, he says he could be playing in Super Diski as a number of teams have approached him to play for them.

His manager, Nqobizitha Mlilo, also believes the player will play in the South African top-flight league next season.

“I’m moving after my contract expires at the end of June,’’ said Sibanda. “I can’t really open up on the next move because already there are some offers on the table.

“I am just trying to focus on the national team, for now, then will see what follows after.’’

Contrary to reports that talks had begun between the keeper and his former club CAPS United, Sibanda said no local side has approached him.

Mlilo said Sibanda will be playing in the ABSA Premiership next season.

“Eddy (Sibanda) is moving to a Premier League team in South Africa. I can’t state which team at the moment. We are still considering the offers we have received,” said Mlilo.

“Also, there is AFCON coming so we want him to focus on the coming games.

“We will finalise things soon. His quality is beyond doubt. He has the experience, he has the physical presence, he commands his area well, has power, reads the game well.

“And, of course, his technical abilities are a marvel. It is no surprise that there are so many inquiries about his services.

“We will respectfully listen to everyone who offers something. The future looks very bright.”