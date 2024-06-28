ZiG tames inflation

Ivan Zhakata – Herald Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) has made huge strides in taming inflation in the country as the month-on-month inflation rate for June 2024 was zero percent.

Presenting the price statistics for June 2024, Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) acting director-general, Mr Aluwisio Mukavhi said the zero percent inflation rate means that prices as measured by the all-items ZiG Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained constant between May and June 2024.

Mr Mukavhi said the month-on-month inflation rate is given by the percentage change in the price index of the reference month of a given year compared with the price index of the previous month.

“For the month of June 2024, the ZiG CPI for food and non-alcoholic beverages had the lowest contribution to the month-on-month change in index (inflation rate) of – 0.1 percent, followed by alcoholic beverages and tobacco with -0.02 percent,” he said.