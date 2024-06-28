  • Today Fri, 28 Jun 2024

ZiG tames inflation

ZiG tames inflation ZiG coins

Ivan Zhakata – Herald Correspondent
The Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) has made huge strides in taming inflation in the country as the month-on-month inflation rate for June 2024 was zero percent.

Presenting the price statistics for June 2024, Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) acting director-general, Mr Aluwisio Mukavhi said the zero percent inflation rate means that prices as measured by the all-items ZiG Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained constant between May and June 2024.

Mr Mukavhi said the month-on-month inflation rate is given by the percentage change in the price index of the reference month of a given year compared with the price index of the previous month.

“For the month of June 2024, the ZiG CPI for food and non-alcoholic beverages had the lowest contribution to the month-on-month change in index (inflation rate) of – 0.1 percent, followed by alcoholic beverages and tobacco with -0.02 percent,” he said.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Stanbic’s rise above incubator program... Business

    Stanbic’s rise above incubator program...

    Business Reporter Stanbic Bank’s Rise Above Incubator Programme for Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) has come full circle with three start-ups poised to receive business loans of varying amounts after coming up tops during the three-month exercise. The three were part of a group of 15 SME owners drawn from various sectors of the economy. […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments