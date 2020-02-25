ZIFA, PSL on collision course over CHAN finals

Michael Madyira in JOHANNESBURG

ZIFA and the Premier Soccer League are on a collision course over the impending delay to the start of the 2020 season, a move seen as potentially throwing into disarray preparations for the African Nations Championship finals.

New Zimbabwe national team coach Zdravko Logarusic has demanded an early kick-off to the league campaign to allow him ample time to assess players he would want to take to Chan.

An alleged match-fixing case involving Herentals is yet to be concluded, stalling the confirmation of all teams that will take part in the 2020 season.

ZIFA spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela, said they are in communication with the PSL for a speedy resolution of the matter.

“We are obviously engaging the PSL on that (early start of the league) to try and come up with a win-win situation. The engagement process is ongoing,” said Gwesela.

But the PSL have denied any discussions with ZIFA, a response which throws into uncertainty Logarusic’s Chan plans and angers the local football governing body.

League games had been tentatively slated to start early next month, and PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare insisted that fixtures will only be released on March 6.

What is, however, certain so far is the Castle Challenge Cup between FC Platinum and Highlanders which is scheduled for March 14.

“We have not heard from ZIFA or their coach, we have not received any communication from ZIFA,” said Bare.

“We will discuss modalities when they communicate. We will announce (the fixtures) after our (annual general meeting) AGM on 6 March.”

However, when CHAN was previously held in January and February, Zimbabwe would go to the tournament before the start of the PSL season but after having a December training camp.

Next week ZIFA will reveal Logarusic’s CHAN plans amid talk of a 10-day training camp at the start of next month.

The PSL have already said the league will not be halted during the CHAN finals — FarPost.