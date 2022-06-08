ZIFA Northern Region mourns Mushunje

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA Northern Region Soccer League chairman Martin Kweza says domestic football was left poorer following the death of Simba Bhora midfielder Barnabas Mushunje.

The former Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum midfielder was involved in a road accident around Chabwino area along the Harare-Shamva road when the vehicle, a Honda Fit, he was travelling in collided with a tractor yesterday.

He was 24.

“The Northern Region Soccer League executive committee has learnt with deep shock about the tragic passing on of Simba Bhora midfielder Barnabus Mushunje in a car accident along Harare-Shamva road on Tuesday late afternoon.

“Mushunje’s death has not only robbed Simba Bhora of one of their star players as his tragic passing on has left the league in particular and the Zimbabwean game in general poorer.

“What makes it even more painful is that Mushunje has met with his cruel fate while he was returning to Shamva after attending the burial of a late relative in Mutare.

“He had up to the time of his death been one of the stand out players in the first half of the 2021 – 22 season. He had won two Man of the Match awards during the Axis Solutions Super 8 Cup and with as many goals and assist both in the league matches and the Axis Solutions Super8 Cup.

“This attests to the dream season that Barnabas was having. On behalf of the NRSL leadership, the league and the entire NRSL fraternity I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to the Mushunje family on the tragic loss of a son, brother, father, uncle nephew. May you draw comfort from the Almighty in this sad moment,” said Kweza.

He also announced that the league has postponed the big clash between Simba Bhora and Golden Eagles which was scheduled for this Saturday while a minute of silence would be observed in the upcoming matches.

“Barnabas’ untimely death has come on the eve of his team’s high profile league match against Golden Eagles.

“Resultantly the NRSL has postponed that game to allow Simba Bhora family to mourn the death of their star and a future warrior. A dream shattered! We urge all teams to also observe a minute of silence before the start of match day 19 fixtures. Go well Barnabas “Shasha” Mushunje,” said Kweza.

Mushunje was travelling back to Shamva, where Simba Bhora are based, from a funeral in Mutare when tragedy struck.

The accident happened at around 3pm yesterday and Mushunje died at around 8pm at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he was being treated.