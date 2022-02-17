Zifa, Kamambo, Mamutse fraud trial set for March

Zifa, Kamambo, Mamutse fraud trial set for March Zifa president Felton Kamambo (centre). File picture

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter 
The trial of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), its president Felton Kamambo and the chief executive officer Joseph Mamutse on allegations of defrauding a travel agent of nearly US$55 000 in unpaid air tickets prepared for the national women soccer team when it travelled to South Africa has been set for next month.

Magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko set March 10 as the trial date for ZIFA, Kamambo and Mamutse on fraud charges.

They allegedly duped Travel Genius Private Limited, which is being represented by its manager Macdonald Beta.

