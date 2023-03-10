Zifa executives’ trial postponed

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

THE trial of suspended Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) executives accused of misappropriating their organisation’s letterheads was today postponed after their lawyer failed to attend court because of ill-health.

Felton Kamambo, Phillemon Machana, Stanely Chapeta, Joseph Mamutse and Bryton Brighton Malandule’s trial was supposed to continue today with the first State’s witness testifying, but their lawyer Mr Admire Rubaya failed to attend court after falling sick.

The five are charged with fraud.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Taurai Manuwere postponed the matter to April 14 for trial continuation.

They denied the charges when their trial opened saying the Sports Recreation Commission concocted the allegations to sway political leaders and members of the public from real issues that might result in the country being banned from participating in international football competitions.

Felton Kamambo, Phillemon Machana, Stanely Chapeta, Joseph Mamutse and Bryton Brighton Malandule also told the court the SRC board want the country to believe that the ban would be as a result of Government interference with the ZIFA administration not because of lack of proper stadiums that meet FIFA standards.

The five accused the SRC for abusing the criminal justice system to push their narrative.