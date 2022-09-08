ZIFA delivers verdict on abandoned GreenFuel, Grayham match

And the region yesterday fined Grayham US$8 000 for their role in the abandonment of the game which has subsequently been awarded to champions GreenFuel.

Tadious Manyepo-Sports Reporter

GREENFUEL have been awarded three points and three goals in their abandoned match against Grayham a fortnight ago.

The ZIFA Eastern Region Division One Soccer League tie which was played at Windsor Park School was called off with 18 minutes still on the clock due to to darkness.

It had been initially scheduled to kick-off at 3pm, but then delayed by more than two hours as Grayham hooligans denied the visitors entry into the venue.

The situation only normalised after more security details had been deployed.

The match was still goalless when officials decided to end it prematurely because of darkness.

