ZIFA announce Warriors squad for World Cup qualifiers

ZIFA have announced a 23-member squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and South Africa.

The squad, which will be led by interim head coach Jairos Tapera, is scheduled to report to camp on Sunday in Johannesburg.

Injured captain Marvelous Nakamba missed on selection but there are no major surprises in the group that also includes senior players Teenage Hadebe, Tino Kadewere, Gerald Takwara, Devine Lunga and vice-captain Marshall Munetsi.

On the whole, ZIFA have kept faith in the majority of the players that were called for the recent Four Nations Tournament held in Malawi.

These include the likes of Jordan Zemura (Udinese), Andy Rinomhota (Rotherham), Daniel Msendami (Jwaneng Galaxy), Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield), Munashe Garananga (KV Mecheleen), Tivonge Rushesha (Reading), Joey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday), and Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City).

Another exciting addition is Tawanda Chirewa of Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premiership, who excused himself for the previous call-up.

Polokwane City’s Douglas Mapfumo, Tymon Machope of Simba Bhora and goalkeeper Geoffrey Chitsumba of Manica Diamonds are the new faces in the set up.

Zimbabwe will host Lesotho at the rented Orlando Stadium on June 7 and then play hosts South Africa four days later at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Warriors Squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Bernard Donovan (Chicken Inn), Martin Mapisa (Dynamos FC), Godfrey Chitsumba (Manica Diamonds)

DEFENDERS: Gerald Takwara (Ohod FC), Teenage Hadebe (Konyaspor), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Munashe Garananga (KV Mecheleen), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (CAPS United), Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield), Devine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns)

MIDFIELDERS: Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Rotherham United), Jordan Zemura (Udinese), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora), Daniel Msendami (Jwaneng Galaxy), Tivonge Rushesha (Reading), Joey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday), Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City)

FORWARDS: Tinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes), Tawanda Chirewa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Douglas Mapfumo (Polokwane City), Tymon Machope (Simba Bhora)