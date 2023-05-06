ZIDA eyes US$4bn investments in 2023

Farirai Machivenyika–Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) is targeting US$4 billion worth of investments from both domestic and foreign sources this year.

This was revealed by ZIDA chief executive officer Mr Tafadzwa Chinamo this week during the official launch of setting up Zimbabwe’s participation in the Expo 2025 Osaka in Japan.

Mr Chinamo said the onus was on Zimbabwe to ensure its exhibitions did stand out during the Expo and effectively portray the vast investment opportunities available in the country.

“With all those exhibitors, with all those countries there and all those visitors, how do you stand out? I think it is our task from today until we actually go there and start showcasing ourselves, he said.

“We have already spoken about it; the opportunities are there and they are known. We are not the only country with lithium, with gold, with chrome, with nickel and with tourism; everyone else has got all those things so collectively, if we also take our private sector with us and they take the lead and we take the supportive role, I think we stand better chance to closing those deals.”

Mr Chinamo said they were targeting US$4 billion worth of investments this year and US$5 billion next year.

“On our part as ZIDA, we are quite excited with what we can achieve. This year alone, we are targeting total investments, domestic direct investment through us, foreign direct investment and reinvestment, of about US$4 billion. Next year with Osaka in mind and the preparations that we are going to have towards that, I think we can easily hit US$5 billion,” said Mr Chinamo.