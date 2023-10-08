ZICOSU leader dies in accident.

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

Zimbabwe Congress of Students Union (ZICOSU) is mourning the death of its Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson who passed on this morning following a fatal accident in Madziva.

Cde Panashe Chatambudza who was also the Zanu PF party district chairperson for Chipindura, Bindura, died this morning after the car he was driving crashed into a haulage truck trailer.

Cde Chatambudza died on the spot while two other passengers who were in his company were seriously injured and are admitted at Bindura Hospital.

ZICOSU national president Cde Pijiwest Nhamburo confirmed the death.

“We are disheartened by the passing on of our colleague who died this morning in an accident. He was coming from a funeral in support of one of our party cadres who lost his sister. That’s when the accident occurred, killing him on spot,” said Cde Nhamburo.

Zanu PF provincial member Cde Brian Jonga said the death of Cde Chatambudza comes as a shock to the province.

“He was one of our hardworking youths and was progressing well in his academic studies, working well with the party leaders across all sectors. He was playing a big role in the youth league,” said Cde Jonga.