ZICORBA undertakes nationwide restructure

Business Reporter

The Zimbabwe Commercial Rabbit Breeders Association (ZICORBA) is undergoing a countrywide restructuring to position itself to tackle current and future challenges confronting the country’s nascent cuniculture industry.

ZICORBA President, Regis Nyamakanga, said in a wide-ranging interview that the changes included the abolition of provincial executive roles and the axing of non-performing full-time staff.

Each of the ZICORBA chapters in all the country’s 10 provinces is currently run by seven-member executives.

The changes, which will be implemented over the next three months, will result in the reorganisation of the top echelons of the two-year-old organisation, which is the collective voice of a huge number of rabbit farmers in Zimbabwe.

ZICORBA continues to explore ways to support recovery and growth of commercial rabbit meat production following the collapse of the industry a few years ago.

The reorganisation will also help the organisation’s agenda to empower 1,8 million households in Zimbabwe, especially women and the youths, to enter the cash economy through commercial rabbit production.

The rabbit farmers grouping is looking to transform the cunniculture industry by taking advantage of the Government’s Livestock Growth Plan, which has a special focus on small remnants.

‘‘Our national executive, which is the highest decision-making body in ZICORBA in between the annual general meetings of members, met for a few days recently to introspect and come up with a raft of changes to reposition our organisation.

‘‘We resolved to dissolve our provincial executives to make the organisation nimbler and agile in dealing with an array of issues facing the cuniculture industry in Zimbabwe. In addition, some non-performing provincial coordinators will be sacked.

‘‘At the national level, the National Executive will be reorganised and mandates for all members of the top leadership will be redrafted to include performance targets and accountability statements as well as tough sanctions for non-performers,’’ Mr Nyamakanga said.

The constitution of the organisation will be amended to reflect the changes and an extraordinary general meeting of members of the association will be held within the next two months to approve the constitution.

‘‘Once the constitution is approved, elections will be held to choose a new leadership of the organisation and new provincial coordinators will be appointed to run the affairs of the 10 ZICORBA Chapters in all the country’s provinces,’’ Mr Nyamakanga said.