ZICORBA scoops Best Newcomer award at ZITF

ZICORBA was formed in July 2020 to champion the interests of rabbit farmers in Zimbabwe.

Business Reporter

The Zimbabwe Commercial Rabbit Breeders Association (ZICORBA) scooped the Best New-comer Award at the just ended Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) 2022.

President Mnangagwa presented the award to ZICORBA incoming secretary general Ntokozo Sibanda and outgoing predecessor Siphosethu Ncube-Moyo at a colourful ceremony held the ZITF grounds in Bulawayo at the weekend.

ZICORBA was formed in July 2020 to champion the interests of rabbit farmers in Zimbabwe. It is one of the strongest brands in corporate Zimbabwe.

The association’s stand at the ZITF was a major centre of attraction to the hundreds of thousands of people who visited the show under the much more relaxed Covid-19 conditions.

Many top level visitors thronged the stand where different rabbit breeds, feed and medicines were on display. “Over 2500 people visited the stand during the exhibition.

“A number of organisations, including the Zimbabwe Prison Services (ZPS), expressed interest in partnering ZICORBA in rabbit production. We also registered a number of farmers who want to join the Association,” Mrs Sibanda said.

“It was also pleasing to note that a large number of youth who visited the stand were keen on taking up rabbit farming as a sustainable project and it is an area which we are going to engage other strategic partners on,” she added.

“This award is testament that ZICORBA is a force to reckon with not only in Zimbabwe but on the African continent. On a daily basis we receive enquires from farmers across the continent wishing to partner with us. We owe this award to our members, and the rabbit farmers in general,” Mrs Sibanda said.