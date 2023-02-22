ZHRC calls for political tolerance

Tsitsi Tasaranarwo Herald Correspondent

As Zimbabwe continues its march towards the 2023 harmonised elections expected sometime this year, the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has called on all political parties to ensure peaceful campaigns.

The remarks by the ZHRC, one of the five Independent Commissions supporting democracy in Zimbabwe set up by the Government, came in the wake of isolated cases of political violence in Murewa, Masvingo and Gokwe.

Police are already investigating the violence and a couple of suspects have been picked up for questioning.

In a statement yesterday, the ZHRC said whilst investigations into the alleged violations were underway by relevant authorities.

The commission condemned the acts of violence and exhort all political actors to emulate President Mnangagwa in advocating for a peaceful election and denouncing violence across the political divide.

“The respect of political rights helps people to live together peacefully, and ensures humane and equal treatment for all societal members,” said the ZHRC.

“The exercise of these rights gives voice even to the weakest and vulnerable members of society and should be respected. If these rights are respected by all, there will be no violence or oppression by one against the other.”

The ZHRC called upon various stakeholders in the country, including churches, other independent commissions and traditional leaders to actively promote and advocate for tolerance in the build up to the 2023 harmonised elections.

To ensure peace before, during and after the elections, the ZHRC has pleaded with the public to exercise political tolerance, maturity and co-exist with those of different political persuasions.

Those affected should report human rights violations and any criminal activities in their area to the police so that the law can take its course, said the ZHRC.

Leaders of all political parties have been urged to “preach peace to their supporters and party structures” while the police have been encouraged to “expeditiously investigate cases of political violence without fear or favour”.

“The National Prosecuting Authority and the Judicial Service Commission should quickly deal with all cases of political violence before the courts.

“The Commission remains committed to promoting, protecting and enforcing human rights as per its Constitutional mandate for the benefit of all Zimbabweans,” said the ZHRC.

CCC supporters reportedly ran amok and indiscriminately assaulted Zanu PF supporters who were gathered at Nembudziya Government School grounds on February 12.

Some of the supporters were seriously injured and had to be rushed to Gokwe North District Hospital for treatment.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the violence, adding that one suspect was arrested in connection with the matter.

Police are also investigating the circumstances which led to public violence during a CCC rally at Chivi open grounds in Masvingo Province, again on February 12.