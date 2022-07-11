ZHF Under-18 tourney on cards

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

IN an effort to revive competition for junior teams, the Zimbabwe Handball Federation is this month scheduled to host an Under-18 boys and girls tournament in Harare.

The competition is expected to take place at the City Sports Centre and Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex from July 29 to 31.

ZHF technical director Farai Gwisai said they have not had any competition for the juniors for some time and believes the event will give the young players something to look forward to.

“Ideally it is a Zimbabwe Handball Federation tournament for the Under-18 teams. We are inviting clubs and schools.

“The idea is to make sure we identify talented players for our national teams. We have a vision 2026 programme for the women’s team. So we are going for both boys and girls but eventually we are targeting the girls.

“We also want to give an opportunity for schools to take part. There is no NASH event this year, so we have said let’s also help schools by running a tournament,” said Gwisai.

Registration for the tournament is underway and will close on Friday.