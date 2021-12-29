ZHF to hold strategic meeting

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Handball Federation is scheduled to hold their strategic meeting on January 15 to map the way forward, for the next four years.

The meeting is set to take place in Harare with handball federation stakeholders attending.

ZHF secretary-general Edson Chirowodza said they are re-engaging handball stakeholders to map the way forward.

“The strategic plan is for four years, it takes the Olympic Cycle.

“Basically we are not starting something new, we are reviewing the one which was already there. So basically it’s now re-engaging our stakeholders in terms of their contribution and also what they envision and what they want in future.

“So we are reviewing the goals and also working towards accomplishing those goals,” said Chirowodza.