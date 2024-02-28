ZHF to hold coaching course.

  • Today Wed, 28 Feb 2024

ZIMBABWE Handball Federation are scheduled to hold a coaching course in April to equip their coaches so that they meet the African Handball Confederation (CAHB) requirements.
ZHF, in conjunction with the CAHB, will hold the International Handball Federation D licence course from April 23 to 29 in Harare.
It will be facilitated by Zoltan Marczinka from Hungary.
ZHF secretary general Edson Chirowodza confirmed the development.
“It is now a regulation by CAHB that all national team coaches must be holders of licence certificates. D licence is a minimum requirement for head coaches.
“We have extended invitations to other regional countries,” said Chirowodza.

