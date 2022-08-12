ZHF technical director happy with Level Two coaching course

The Herald

Sports Reporter
ZIMBABWE Handball Federation technical director Farai Gwisai says they hope the just-ended Level Two coaching course held in Harare will help improve the game.

Sixteen participants drawn from Harare attended the four-day course that ended on Thursday at Girls High School.

“The course was for capacity development of coaches. We were targeting Level One coaches so that they improve on their coaching methodologies.

“They did fairly well because we were looking at coaches that are practising and are already looking forward to going to the next level.

“Hopefully when they go to coach, they will be able to produce good and quality players for the national team,” said Gwisai.

The course was focusing on all areas of coaching from training methods to long-term athlete development.

