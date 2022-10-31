ZHF impressed by junior and youth teams’ progress

Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Handball Federation have hailed their junior and youth teams after claiming gold and silver respectively at the International Handball Federation Trophy Zone VI held at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex a week ago.

The Under-20 were the winners in their age-group and the Under-18 finished second behind Zambia.

Zimbabwe Handball Federation secretary general Edson Chirowodza said they are pleased with the progress made by the teams.

In 2018 the junior team were placed fourth and the youth side won a bronze at the same tournament, in Zambia.

“The progress made by the youth and junior teams is very positive. We are happy that we have achieved and attained a status which has also made history in handball for Zimbabwe. So this is quite an impressive performance exhibited by both teams.

“I think it is also attributed to our continuous effort in terms of training and preparations. We never rested in working towards this achievement and it is also a good thing that we have qualified for the African Championships, a qualifier for the World Youth and Junior tournament with the Under-20 team,” said Chirowodza.