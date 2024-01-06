ZGA focus on strategic goals

Mutsawashe Mashandure

Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Golf Association have committed themselves to strengthening the implementation of their Strategic Plan which runs out in 2026.

In a statement to review the previous season, ZGA said they were happy to be fully compliant with local and international bodies governing the sport.

“We are happy to report that we are among the National Sport Associations that achieved 100 percent compliance with the Sport and Recreation Commission requirements.

“We are managing the association in a manner that is acceptable to the regulator, and it also implies that all the stakeholders can do business with us as we have audited financial statements, which means there is no risk in doing business with the Zimbabwe Golf Association,” said the statement from the association.

“We are happy that the 2024 National Calendar is now out and alongside it will be the implementation of a Marketing and Communication plan.

“We reach out to all our stakeholders and that will see us improving our brand presence and even the public approval status as an organisation.

“We need to work together to demystify the notion that golf is a sport for the affluent.” ZGA said the 2023 golf season was quite eventful, and success stories were recorded in a number of areas.

The association said they have managed to hold the national tournament and also introduced a mixed event.

“We are happy to report that all the planned tournaments were staged across the country, thus giving the golfers an opportunity to showcase their talent.”

“We introduced mixed tournaments wherein ladies would play alongside their male counterparts in the same tournament.

“This was meant to ensure that all the golfers learn and get used to playing alongside each other,” said ZGA.

They have players who won in the national tournaments, which are also registered with the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

“Our players were Cosmas Siyakobo from Kwekwe and Lloyd Dube from Gweru, among others. This was a milestone, as it is every amateur golfer’s dream to be on this platform, and the lower your ranking, the better,” said the statement.

Zimbabwean golfers participated in the African Union Sports Council Region 5 Golf Championships in Malawi in May, and won a silver medal.

Zimbabwe also qualified for the World Amateur Team Championship which was held in October in Abu Dhabi.

“We also participated in the All Africa Junior Team Championships, which were hosted by Uganda, and our girls did not disappoint, coming in second while the boys came in credible fifth,” said the association.

ZGA said they needed to improve their golf development.

“We are pursuing the implementation of the strategic plan for golf development, and under that, we are happy that we are doing well in the high performance area.

“We are being supported by R&A, International Golf Federation, Olympic Solidarity Fund, South Africa Professional Golfers Association and the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee. We started off with 5 Golfers in 2022 going to South Africa for the Africa High Performance Camp.

“We increased the number to seven in July, and in September we ran this camp with 12 golfers, and two South African Professional Golf Association facilitators came down and ran the camp. Six provincial coaches also attended.”

ZGA said they have procured a Flight Scope Machine as a way of ensuring that local golfers’ performance are anchored on current technology and a scientific approach to Golf.

“We have also procured a Flight Scope Machine as a way of ensuring that our Golfers’ performance is anchored on current technology and a scientific approach to Golf. In 2024 we are going to be regularly using this machine for the benefit of all the Golfers at large,” the statement added.