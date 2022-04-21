ZETDC warns prepaid electricity system will be down for 3 days

Kudzaishe Muhamba

Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has announced that the prepaid electricity vending system will undergo a scheduled maintenance and upgrading exercise from Friday 22 to Sunday April 24 2022, to improve its operational efficiency and quality of service delivery.

In a statement, ZETDC the distribution arm of ZESA said during that planned maintenance period, customers will not be able to purchase electricity units normally.

“They are encouraged to buy enough power to sustain them during this planned upgrading period.”

“The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.”