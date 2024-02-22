  • Today Thu, 22 Feb 2024

ZETDC to disconnect debtors

Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) says it will be disconnecting post-paid users with outstanding balances nationwide while reconnections will be done after full payments.

In a statement today, ZETDC advised its clients countrywide that the utility is currently undertaking disconnections for all postpaid users with outstanding balances.

The power utility said clients are requested to settle their bills in full to avoid the inconvenience of being disconnected.

“Disconnected clients are further advised that they will be required to settle their bills in full, pay a security deposit equivalent to two months’ average bill, as well as the reconnection fees as stipulated in the Electricity Act.

“Supplies will only be reconnected once all the required amounts have been paid in full,” reads the statement.

