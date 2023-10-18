  • Today Wed, 18 Oct 2023

ZETDC on high alert of network faults

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has said that it is on high alert for the prevalence of network faults due to trees falling on overhead lines, falling of electricity poles, water sipping into underground cables, and lightning striking critical electricity equipment and infrastructure among other rain induced faults.

In a statement, ZETDC said during the rainy season, there is a high prevalence of network faults.

ZETDC said due to the increase in the number of faults, the turnaround time in attending to them and restoring power to customers may take longer than is normally the case.

“ZETDC is therefore, appealing to customers to bear with these delays as efforts are done to minimise the outages and restore service to the affected customers in the shortest possible time,” said the statement.

“Customers are advised to stay away from fallen power lines to avoid injuries and are urged to treat all circuits as live as power may be restored without notice.”

