Zesa workers demand 75pc salary raise

January 23, 2018 Top Stories

Felex Share Senior Reporter
Zesa workers are demanding an outrageous 75 percent increase in salaries and allowances across the board, a move that will almost double the power utility’s monthly wage bill from the current $22 million, The Herald can reveal.

The workers also want an introduction of new allowances for every permanent employee, chief among them a five-day holiday for six family members at any three-star hotel, full school fees payment for up to four of the employees’ children, “climate” and cellphone allowances.

Apart from unreasonably pushing up the wage bill, the demands, if met, will also have a heavy bearing on electricity consumers, as a tariff increase must be effected to cover additional costs on the payroll.

Zesa’s revenue fluctuates between $53 million and $59 million monthly.

The workers, represented by the Zimbabwe Energy Workers Union (ZEWU) and National Energy Workers Union of Zimbabwe (NEWUZ), said most of their demands emanated from a 2012 collective bargaining agreement, which management defied.

Another union, Energy Sector Workers Union of Zimbabwe, has also come up with a host of demands, which they said should be implemented to “restore corporate legacy.”

The lowest paid Zesa employee in grade A11 (a sweeper) is getting $940 (gross), while a junior engineer in grade D2 is getting $4 900.

Honouring the collective bargaining agreement will see Zesa paying a sweeper $1 043.

In their position paper to management dated January 10, the workers cited changes in “the macro-economic environment” as the basis for their demands.

They said a five-tier pricing system existing in the country had seen their salaries being eroded by more than 80 percent.

The workers said the last pay rise was in 2013.

“The macro-economic environment over the past three years has been on a progressive decline with the steepest price hikes being experienced in the last six months of 2017,” reads the position paper prepared by ZEWU and NEWUZ.

“The rise in the cost of living has continued unabated and has reached alarming levels in recent weeks. One of the critical factors, which has led to the erosion of workers’ salaries is the shortage of cash, be it bond notes or US dollars. To make matters worse, for one to access cash, one has to sleep at a bank and get less than $50 or get it on the black market where charges have escalated to more than 80 percent, especially for US dollars.”

Added the workers: “This undoubtedly has led to the salaries of workers being depreciated by more than 80 percent, as most of them have no access to cash and they will either use swipe or EcoCash price, which is higher than the bond or US dollar price.”

The workers said the new stipends they wanted introduced included driving, locality, electricity benefit for contract workers, climate, clothing, danger and holiday allowances for every worker.

They also want an increase in existing allowances.

These include non-pensionable allowance (by 20 percent), housing (15 percent), retention allowance (10 percent), responsibility allowance (15 percent), transport allowance (from $70 to $160), and canteen allowance (from $25 to $120).

They also want overtime to be calculated using “actual, not basic earnings.”

In a letter to Zesa Holdings chief executive Engineer Josh Chifamba, ESWUZ, which had threatened job action yesterday, said: “Allowances bargained for in 2009, i.e, tools, switching, locality, to name just a few were varied or removed without explanation and awarded to managers in D3 and above who were not covered by the scope of negotiations.”

The union accused management of bankrolling political activities and issuing free electricity benefit to all Ministry of Energy and Power Development officials at an “irrecoverable cost to the public.”

Yesterday’s planned job action flopped as it was declared “illegal” by management.

Zesa said it failed to honour the CBA due to financial incapacity, as it had incurred “great” losses in the past six years.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Chandunga

    This is madness. Vajaira kudya vachigutisa. Do they know how much civil servants who are the backbone of this country earn?

  • sarah Mahoka

    Zesa ngaitengeswe tione kuti private company zesa inovapa 75percent here

  • Tinovaziva

    These people are living in a bubble where they think they are poor. ZESA has been focusing on wages instead of service delivery for so long those involved think they are entitled to special treatment. The utility needs swift changes. You cannot use papers from 2012 to bargain. Makore emaUSD. It seems a lot of under performing sectors have been using this opportunity to make outrageous demands.

  • Tobias Shiri

    Vanogwara vashandi veZESA. Their current unrealistic salaries should actually be slashed ende anenge abaiwa ngaabude!!!

  • Tambai Mese Mujairane

    WOW!!!
    So these demands if given, will just add to the debt that can’t be paid to ZESA! Their issues, are all genuine, but these ZESA employees are already overpaid, and in all honesty, these salaries will actually need to be halved, those who can’t take that can leave, and new employees ready to accept the new packages can come in!

    They played their hand, and have exposed their greed!

  • Expensive Tokens

    Extremely ridiculous demands at a time wage bills have to be adjusted downwards to enable organisations to retool and make meaningful contribution to the growth of the economy. Even very profitable companies listed on the stock exchange cannot afford the existing salaries like $950 for the lowest paid employee at ZESA. This is a golden opportunity presenting itself to the authorities to now restructure the entity by hiring new staff members interested in serving the nation at realistic salaries and retire all those obsessed with getting mega salaries and obscene allowances. I propose that the existing salaries be slashed by 50% to enable ZESA to embark on expansion projects that will benefit not only ZESA employees but all Zimbabweans at large.

  • Pastor Farie

    TIPEIWO MA METER. FOCUS ON GENERATING MORE REVENUE THAN INCREASING THE COSTS.

  • Brian

    To ** with you devils which world are you living ,you suck a lot from government shame on you enemies of zimbabwe.Absolutely sick people who need rehabilitation ,you are not making profit but you demand more masalary enyu you be slashed by half .

  • zesa

    Ndanyara chokwadi demand 75% ye salary shame on you. Munoyiwanepi Msengezi chayiyo its now 3 yrs without any service kuma schools saka mari yamanga makagarira kwenguva yose iyi moti increment ye salary ndanyara. Do not give them.

  • Aljezeera-Alshabab

    Zvinhu zviedzwa. With ED in power and elections around the corner, anything is possible.

  • zimbabwean

    Chimirirai MDC gore rayichatonga muchapiwa 75%. Not ne Govt iripo. You gave each other ma pension vamwe vasingasunirwe kupiwa that pension according ne age 55 to 65. And the same poeple they are at work. Tokumbira Govt ipindire pawongororwe kuti zvakafamba seyi. Do not worry Chamisa and his team vakayenda ku West vachazowuya nemari ye 5star hotel. Mose you are fired. Kana mapedza kuyenda kuma party mozowuya kubasa. Isu tisu tinobhadara mari ku zesa motibetsera ne light imi salary not ye laxury.