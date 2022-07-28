Zesa urged to partner higher learning institutions

Trust Freddy and Tina Musonza

ZESA HOLDINGS must build internal capacity by creating synergies with institutions of higher learning in the country so more spares and consumables can be made locally, Energy and Power Development Minister Zhemu Soda said yesterday.

Speaking as new members joined the Zesa Holdings board, Minister Zhemu said it is imperative that far more manufacturing of spares and consumables be done locally.

“The remodelling of our Education 5.0 was done to speak to our industrialisation and modernisation agenda which entails an education for production of goods and services. By so doing, Zesa will improve turnaround times to respond to faults and also lessen their burden for foreign currency requirements.”

Minister Soda appointed two new members to the board following the resignation of Professor Ashok Chakravati and the death of Mrs Rosemary Siyachitema last year.

The newcomers are Dr Andrew Jemedze, a human resources practitioner, and Mr Mandivengerei Shumbaimwe, a nominee of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, who has financial experience.

In a statement, Minister Soda said the appointees would use their experience to help revamp Zesa Holdings and address the country’s power challenges.

Mr Shumbaimwe pledged to fast-track the continued installation of prepaid meters to stop accumulation of debts.

“The best way forward is for Zesa to have prepaid meters. If someone has not paid electricity it automatically disconnects and it helps us to ring fence the current debt and stop it from accumulating”.

Dr Jemedze said he is going to deal with issues to do with long term supply of power and use his skills efficiently.

“We are going to optimise the current resources we have to make sure that we are able to apply them to places that unlock the greatest value”.

Minister Soda also commended efforts being put in by the private sector.

“Efforts by the private sector are commendable in the improvement of our energy security. Independent power producers are currently contributing in excess of 80MW of the power being fed into the grid. The figure is expected to exceed 130MW by the end of the year, “ he said.