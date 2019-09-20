Zesa, minister face off

20 Sep, 2019 - 00:09 0 Views
0 Comments
Zesa, minister face off Minister Moyo

The Herald

The US$400 000 electricity debt row between Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo and the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (Private) Limited was yesterday tabled before High Court judge Dube, with lawyers refusing to comment.

The matter went for a pre-trial conference before Justice Dube and TK Hove and Partners, who are representing the defendant, Minister Moyo, refused to comment on the matter.

Chihambakwe, Mutizwa and Partners who are representing ZETDC were also tight-lipped.

In his defendant’s plea, Minister Moyo denies owing plaintiff US$414 775,79, while ZETDC insists they are owed the amount it is claiming.

ZETDC is claiming payment of the sum of US$414775,79 owed by the defendant to the plaintiff as at 6th May, 2019 being charges in respect of power/electricity supplied by the plaintiff to the defendant. — Herald Reporter.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting