Zesa Enterprises ISO Certified

Standards Association of Zimbabwe director-general, Dr Eve Gadzikwa (right) hands over ISO certificates to ZESA Enterprise Acting Managing Director Burutsa Mandipazano during the recertification of Zent company a subsidiary of ZESA in Harare. Pictures: Justin Mutenda

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Zesa Enterprises’ Manufacturing Division was today handed over certification for the International Standards Organisation on Occupational Health and Quality Management System and Environmental Management System.

The certificates were handed over to ZENT’s acting managing director Mr Burutsa Mandipazano who was standing in for Zesa Holdings executive chairman Dr Sydney Gata by the Standards Association of Zimbabwe’s director general Dr Eve Gadzikwa.

Dr Gata commended ZENT for the certification.

“I am delighted to note that having attained the Quality Management System, being a system that deals mainly with client/customer related processes, the Division having been first certified in 2001, did not sit back but went on to add two more ISO systems namely the ISO14001:2015 and the new baby in the basket of systems the Occupational Health & Safety Management System ISO45001:2018,” Dr Gata said.

“This shows management commitment not only to excellence in the provision of goods and services but also a commitment in providing a better and safer environment for workers, contractors and visitors to ZESA Enterprises. Beyond this, management has also demonstrated its commitment towards the environment by embracing the environmental management standard ISO14001:2015.”