Zesa engages stakeholders

Herald Correspondent

ZESA Holdings has embarked on a stakeholder engagement exercise to enhance power supply and distribution across the country.

Zesa, last week, warned of more power cuts to allow the resumption of work on Kariba Dam, which is expected to end this week.

Dr George Manyaya, Zesa’s general manager stakeholder relations communications and welfare, said the engagement was meant to hear challenges faced by people in various communities.

“We have intensified our stakeholder engagement efforts and we are moving around the country meeting all clients in order to appreciate your challenges and discuss other issues,” he said.

“Without you, there is no Zesa. We are here in Tembwe, a large farming area, which adds to the agricultural pillar of the National Development Strategy (NDS1). We represent the energy pillar and we need to work together in ensuring that we attain Vision 2030.”

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) commercial director, Engineer Ralph Katsande said procurement of required material for work was critical for enhancement of service delivery.

“Procurement is critical to our operations as we cannot do anything without buying the required tools and other materials.”

Hurungwe East legislator Cde Ngoni Masenda applauded Zesa for the initiative.

He said electricity power cuts affect production, hence the need to address it.

The engagement was attended by various stakeholders from the business community, consumer representatives, the church and others.

Zesa Holdings has embarked on a nationwide stakeholder engagement tour where they are meeting farmers, business, education sector, church, political leadership, among others in discussing the electricity supply situation and hearing their concerns.

They have been to Glendale, Concession and Mvurwi.

Chairperson of the Consumer Advisory Committee, Mr Stanley Nyanzombe, appreciated the gesture by Zesa and took the opportunity to warn the community against vandalism.

“Vandalism has affected electricity supply and I urge you members of the community to protect the infrastructure as communities are going for long periods without power due to this scourge of vandalism.”