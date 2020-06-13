Zera adds third band of cheaper electricity

Breaking News
Another 285 returnees went home yesterday after testing negative for Covid-19 in mandatory quarantine facilities, ...

The Herald

Herald Reporter

A third band of cheaper electricity has been added to existing two by energy regulator, Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (zera), that will help larger families that were struggling to remain within 200 units a month, especially in winter.

Under the new domestic tariff rates, residential customers will now pay $2.94 a unit for consumption between 201 and 300 units. The existing special prices of 49c a unit for the first 50 units a month, and $1,08 a unit for the next 150 remain.

With the five percent rural electrification levy, this means a family buying 200 units will pay around $197, but can now buy another 100 units for $294.

The standard price of $4,51 a unit is paid for all units in excess of 300.

