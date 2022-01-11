Zemura set to join Warriors squad in Cameroon

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international Jordan Zemura is set to join the Warriors camp in Cameroon tomorrow for the remaining two games of the 2021 AFCON tournament.

Zemura missed the heartbreaking 0-1 defeat to Senegal in the opening Group B match yesterday after he was caught up in a Covid-19 outbreak at his English Championship side, AFC Bournemouth.

ZIFA have confirmed that the highly-rated utility player was cleared by his club to travel.

“Jordan Zemura arrives in Cameroon tonight (Tuesday). He is expected in Bana tomorrow. The Warrior delayed joining the team due to COVID-19 related issues,” said ZIFA in a statement.

Zemura is likely to play a big part in Friday’s encounter against Malawi and then Guinea next Tuesday as Zimbabwe hunt for points to help them progress from the group stage for the first time.

“Can’t wait to join the boys, and represent my Zimbabwe. Two important games to get out the group everything is possible,” tweeted Zemura.