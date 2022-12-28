Zemura comforts Bournemouth under-18s

BOURNEMOUTH. — Alan Connell revealed that Zimbabwean defender Jordan Zemura recently popped into the AFC Bournemouth dressing room following the Under-18s’ defeat to Liverpool in the FA Youth Cup to offer some “words of comfort”.

Defender Zemura was one of a host of first-team players that watched on as Connell’s charges pushed one of the best academies in England all the way, with Cherries losing 2-1 to the Reds despite Finn Tonks’ late injury time goal. Captain Lloyd Kelly was also in attendance, with first-team coaches Shaun Cooper, Tommy Elphick, and Tim Jenkins also watching on from the stands.

Asked about seeing numerous senior players at the game, Connell told the Daily Echo: “It was nice to see the players here.

“First team staff were here, and JZ (Jordan Zemura) came straight down after the game to speak to the players and myself, which was nice.

“Obviously, he’s come through our academy in recent years, and he was speaking to the players and giving him some words of comfort.

“So as much as we’re disappointed to go out of the competition, the bigger picture is our players learning from these experiences and trying to emulate them boys that have gone on to the first team.

“So if (the) defeat helps individuals realise what it takes, then great.

“And that’s the ultimate goal, to see our players play in our first team or hopefully go on to have a successful professional career.”

An academy graduate, Zemura frequently attends development squad games alongside teammate Jaidon Anthony, who also came through the ranks at Cherries before breaking into the first team picture last term. — The Daily Echo