ZEDTC disconnects Kariba water works

Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau

Kariba Municipality water works have been disconnected over a $30 million electricity bill leading to the disruption of lessons at schools in the town.

Learners at council-owned school, Nyanhewe Primary have been sent back home as school authorities seek to decongest the school.

Residents and businesses in the town woke up to dry taps this morning as the effects of the disconnection of Zambezi and Breezes pump stations on Saturday started being felt.

There have been calls on council to find a lasting solution to the recurrent disruptions.

“We had a similar problem last month (June) and previous months. This should not be allowed to continue,” said a Nyamhunga 1 resident who declined to be identified.

Nyanhewe Primary School learners said they had been turned away.

“The school teachers said we should go home since there is no water and we are not writing exams,” said one pupil along the way from school.

Kariba Municipality acting town clerk Mr Champion Nyaude told residents in a notice that they had been using reserves in the past two days.

“The Municipality of Kariba would like to inform its valued stakeholders and ratepayers that ZETDC has disconnected power supply at Zambezi and Breezes,” said Mr Nyaude.

“This has disrupted pumping and affected water supply to the whole of Kariba Municipal area.”

Kariba owes ZETDC $29, 673, 903.21 in unpaid electricity bills while it is owed $36, 878, 788 in unpaid water bills.

This comes as residents and other ratepayers owe Kariba Municipality $376, 574, 899 in unpaid bills while it owes its creditors $267, 506, 889.

Mr Nyaude urged residents to settle their bills to avoid disruptions in future.