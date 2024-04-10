ZEC ready for Harare by-elections

“It is hereby notified in terms of section 51 (3) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13) that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has identified one hundred and six (106) polling stations where polling will take place on Saturday 27 April 2024 in the by-elections. The polling stations shall be located in the centres specified,” said ZEC chief elections officer Mr Utloile Silaigwana in a statement.

Joseph Madzimure-Senior Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is ready to hold by-elections in Mt Pleasant and Harare East constituencies, with 106 polling stations having been identified.

“It is hereby notified in terms of section 51 (3) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13) that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has identified one hundred and six (106) polling stations where polling will take place on Saturday 27 April 2024 in the by-elections. The polling stations shall be located in the centres specified,” said ZEC chief elections officer Mr Utloile Silaigwana in a statement.

He said polling shall take place from 7am to 7pm to elect specified constituency members of the National Assembly.

President Mnangagwa proclaimed April 27 as the date for by-elections in Mount Pleasant and Harare East constituencies following the resignation of Ms Fadzayi Mahere and Mr Norman Rusty Markham, respectively.

Five candidates filed their papers to contest in the elections.

The Nomination Court sat at the Harare Magistrate Courts to receive papers and closed at 4pm on Tuesday last week with seven prospective candidates filing their nomination papers.

However, only five were duly nominated at the end of the verification process after one aspiring candidate dropped out for not raising the nomination fee in time, while the other one failed to find five voters willing to nominate him in the constituency.

In Mt Pleasant constituency, Cde George Mashavave of Zanu PF will contest against independent candidates Mr Naison Mamuse and Mr Brian Ticky.

In Harare East, Cde Kiven Mutimbanyoka of Zanu PF will battle it out against Ms Ropafadzo Cythia Cheza, who is standing as an independent candidate.

Meanwhile, Zanu PF has deployed its campaign teams for the by-elections to ensure a resounding victory.

The revolutionary party has so far won the bulk of by-elections held across the country since last August’s harmonised general elections.

Over the weekend, Zanu PF candidate Cde Christine Sigauke won ward 3 Local Authority by-elections in Redcliff Constituency, Kwekwe district. The ward was in the hands of the opposition party for over two decades.